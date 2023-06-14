ST. JUDE DREAM HOME: Last chance to win Chevy Trax
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fewer than 2,500 tickets remain to win the St. Jude Dream Home.
But there’s an early bird deadline coming up at midnight this Friday for a chance to win the Chevy Trax.
After the Friday deadline, ticketholders will only be eligible for the $10,000 gift card or the Dream Home.
The Dream Home is a four-bedroom, three-bath home in the new Lakewood Pointe Subdivision.
