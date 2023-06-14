Some disabled veterans eligible for additional homestead exemption in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A program put into law this year allows some disabled veterans in Calcasieu Parish to receive additional homestead exemption.

The program is open to disabled veterans with a 50-percent or more service-connected disability ratings.

The exemption is based on disability rating:

50-69 percent disability rating: Additional $2,500 exemption

70-99 percent disability rating: Additional $4,500 exemption

100 percent disability rating: Total exemption from parish property taxes.

Residents can apply at the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office at 1011 Lake Shore Dr. #101 in Lake Charles. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must bring proof of disability form A-25 from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the assessor’s office at 337-721-3000.

