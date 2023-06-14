50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Some disabled veterans eligible for additional homestead exemption in Calcasieu

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A program put into law this year allows some disabled veterans in Calcasieu Parish to receive additional homestead exemption.

The program is open to disabled veterans with a 50-percent or more service-connected disability ratings.

The exemption is based on disability rating:

  • 50-69 percent disability rating: Additional $2,500 exemption
  • 70-99 percent disability rating: Additional $4,500 exemption
  • 100 percent disability rating: Total exemption from parish property taxes.

Residents can apply at the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office at 1011 Lake Shore Dr. #101 in Lake Charles. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must bring proof of disability form A-25 from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the assessor’s office at 337-721-3000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Some disabled veterans eligible for additional homestead exemption in Calcasieu
Some disabled veterans eligible for additional homestead exemption in Calcasieu
Traffic is at a standstill on I-10 in both directions at the Roanoke exit.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic at a standstill at I-10 Roanoke exit
Corey Nash, dean of students at Second Chance Academy, a private school in Baton Rouge
I-TEAM: Paying a student for sexual photos? Administrator calls it a joke taken too far
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to hold annual Senior Citizens Fishing Rodeo