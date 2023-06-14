School systems receive $20M for new safety features

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School is out for the summer across south Louisiana but that doesn’t mean the work inside is done.

Education officials in Assumption Parish are assessing their facilities this summer. The goal is to look for a way to keep students, faculty, and staff safe when they return in the fall.

“There is no one way to keep a school safe,” said Superintendent Dr. John Barthelemy. “We look at it as a multi-layer approach.”

Assumption Parish is one of 39 school districts receiving more than half a million dollars.

The Louisiana Department of Education is investing more than $20 million to harden the perimeters around schools.

“New school construction always thinks about and adds school safety additions, but we have older schools in our state. We need to push that money out to make them safer,” said La. Supt. Dr. Cade Brumley.

Dr. Barthelemy added the funds will be used to keep teachers and students safe by reinforcing single points of entry.

“Right now, when you enter schools, you can walk right in and be with the students. We need a holding place perimeter away from students,” explained Dr. Barthelemy.

The Stronger Connections Grant program money will help Assumption Parish Schools add to the safety features already in place.

“Last year, we purchased metal detectors and also more security cameras,” noted Dr. Barthelemy.

In addition to the funds, the Department of Education is also encouraging school systems to solicit feedback from educators, parents, and the community on school safety.

“We can’t take school safety for granted. It has to be a way of life,” added Dr. Brumley.

CLICK HERE for the list of schools awarded money.

