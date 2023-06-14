50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

‘Revival in Our Town’ workshop coming to Lake Charles

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Youth Organization is hosting “Revival in our Town” (R.I.O.T.), a five-day educational workshop.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The itinerary for each day includes the following:

  • Registration: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
  • Praise & Worship: 8:35 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Bible Class: 9:05 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
  • Music: 10:25 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
  • Life Preparation: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Complimentary Lunch: 12:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.
  • Church Auxiliary: 1:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A karate tournament will be held on July 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration costs $25 for the workshop. For more information, CLICK HERE or call 337-309-5075.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Tickets for this year's home will go on sale in June!
ST. JUDE DREAM HOME: Last chance to win Chevy Trax
Revival in Our Town workshop coming to Lake Charles
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot and muggy into the weekend
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
REPORT: BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed