‘Revival in Our Town’ workshop coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Youth Organization is hosting “Revival in our Town” (R.I.O.T.), a five-day educational workshop.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The itinerary for each day includes the following:

Registration: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Praise & Worship: 8:35 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Bible Class: 9:05 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Music: 10:25 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

Life Preparation: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Complimentary Lunch: 12:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.

Church Auxiliary: 1:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A karate tournament will be held on July 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration costs $25 for the workshop. For more information, CLICK HERE or call 337-309-5075.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.