‘Revival in Our Town’ workshop coming to Lake Charles
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Youth Organization is hosting “Revival in our Town” (R.I.O.T.), a five-day educational workshop.
The workshop is scheduled for Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The itinerary for each day includes the following:
- Registration: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
- Praise & Worship: 8:35 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Bible Class: 9:05 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
- Music: 10:25 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
- Life Preparation: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Complimentary Lunch: 12:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m.
- Church Auxiliary: 1:10 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A karate tournament will be held on July 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration costs $25 for the workshop. For more information, CLICK HERE or call 337-309-5075.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.