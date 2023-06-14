Project Trey holding tennis tournament fundraiser for drug abuse awareness

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Local nonprofit Project Trey is holding a tennis tournament fundraiser this weekend at the Lake Charles Racquet Club.

Project Trey, named for Trey Comeaux of Sulphur, aims to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse and fight the stigma around substance use disorders.

The organization will hold a silent auction at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16. The tournament will be Saturday, with check-in at 8 a.m. and matches starting at 8:30.

To register for the tournament and get tickets, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.