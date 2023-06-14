50/50 Thursdays
Project Trey holding tennis tournament fundraiser for drug abuse awareness

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Local nonprofit Project Trey is holding a tennis tournament fundraiser this weekend at the Lake Charles Racquet Club.

Project Trey, named for Trey Comeaux of Sulphur, aims to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse and fight the stigma around substance use disorders.

The organization will hold a silent auction at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16. The tournament will be Saturday, with check-in at 8 a.m. and matches starting at 8:30.

To register for the tournament and get tickets, CLICK HERE.

Deputies searching for man who stole 2 motorcycles from Jennings restaurant
