Pregnant woman, her unborn child killed after being caught in crossfire, family says

Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a young woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Mississippi.

According to the Hinds County coroner, 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson died last Sunday after she was shot in the head and leg.

The girl’s family said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. after she was leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar.

The victim’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, said her niece was eight months pregnant. She said Anderson was leaving the restaurant in a hurry after a fight broke out.

According to Eggleston, Anderson was attempting to leave the restaurant in her vehicle but got caught in the crossfire between those who were arguing. The car she was driving then crashed at an overpass.

Eggleston said her niece’s friends called 911 and they tried reviving her at the scene.

Paramedics took Anderson to a nearby hospital and was placed on life support.

Police said an emergency C-section was performed, but unfortunately, Anderson and the unborn baby died.

Anderson had been preparing for the birth of a son, her family said.

Anyone with further information regarding the deadly shooting has been urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

