50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have arrested a woman seen shooting another person on video.

According to an arrest warrant, police watched that suspect, Raneshia Pointer, 22, on video firing a gun at an address on Longridge Avenue in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday.

The warrant states that the suspect and victim met to fight, and at some point, Pointer grabbed a gun from a nearby car and fired a single shot.

According to police, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Pointer was wanted on a felony count of attempted second-degree murder as well as a felony weapons charge.

Authorities confirmed Pointer was arrested on a separate warrant Tuesday (June 13) night.

***WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW INCLUDES GRAPHIC CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.***

There is a video of the shooting incident being shared on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Afternoon conditions and heat index Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy pattern holding, likely through weekend
Two Calcasieu graduates honored for 13 years of perfect attendance
Two Calcasieu graduates honored for 13 years of perfect attendance
150 counts of child porn filed against Hornbeck man
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
Sex offender arrested for being active on social media