Off-duty state trooper crashes into Lake Charles Regional Airport fence

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An airport fence was damaged last week when it was struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty state trooper, officials have confirmed.

The trooper sustained minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash around 5 a.m. on June 6 at the intersection of Gauthier Road and Gulf Highway, Trooper First Class Derek Senegal said.

The trooper was the only occupant of the vehicle, Senegal said.

Because the driver was a state trooper, he was asked to submit to a toxicology test, which he did. The results of the test have not come back yet.

The crash remains under investigation, Senegal said.

The crash caused $3,950 in damages to the fence, according to Heath Allen, executive director of Lake Charles Regional Airport. Allen said about 60 feet of the fence had to be repaired. The airport plans to file a claim with the driver’s insurance to recoup the cost.

While the accident happened at 5 a.m., the fence was repaired by 4 that afternoon.

Alan said it’s not the first time a driver has driven through the fence that surrounds the airport, it more often happens on the south side of the airport.

