LEGAL CORNER: How is net estate calculated in a succession?

By La Koshia Roberts
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: After my husband died, I had a succession done. He had two children from a previous marriage and we had one child together. The amount of the distribution of net estate was calculated for his part of the property. I now want to sell my home.

What do I have to do to settle this matter?

ANSWER:

  1. Succession is the process of legally placing the decedent’s assets into the hands of his heirs by transferring property ownership from the person who dies to the person who will own the property next (the heir(s)).
  2. Net estate is calculated by taking the value of all assets and subtracting all debts of the person who died, including funeral costs, expenses of administering the estate and any other allowable deductions. This provides the actual value of the decedent’s estate.
  3. Transfer any titles from the decedent to the heirs or legatees. The title of any property, real estate or otherwise, must change to the heirs and legatees of the decedent for there to be a sale of the property. Most successions simply place the heirs or legatees of the decedent in possession of the decedent’s property. If there is to be a sale of the property, the property must be transferred out of the deceased person’s name and to the parties participating in the sale. This may require title work and land records transfers.
  4. Proceed with the sale. Once the heirs are placed into possession of the property or the court has approved a sale, the sale of the property may proceed.
  5. Close the succession. Once the sale is completed, the succession can be closed.

