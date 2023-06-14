Lake Charles man accused of running into Houston school while evading police

Houston, TX (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of attempting to evade police by running into a Houston school during summer classes.

Nicholas Hawkins, 31, stole a car at gunpoint, led police on a chase in the car before crashing into a box truck, causing the truck to flip on its side, according to a motion for bail filed in a Harris County court. Hawkins is then accused of running into an elementary/middle school with a gun.

Hawkins was arrested for aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Houston station KTRK is reporting Hawkins was out on bond for a theft charge from April when the incident happened.

Houston police told KTRK the incident began as a carjacking on Tuesday on Pinemont Street. About an hour later, officers located the stolen Honda CRV Hawkins was driving and attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop, police said.

A pursuit began, resulting in Hawkins running a red light and clipping the back end of the box truck, causing it to flip, police said.

Armed with a gun, Hawkins ran into a building on Harmony School of Endeavor’s property, although he never gained access to a classroom with students inside, police said. Students were evacuated to a business across the street and Hawkins was detained within 10 minutes.

Surveillance video at a convenience store captured the crash.

Hawkins was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

