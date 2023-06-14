Lake Charles breaks ground on a new $38 million water plant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Something happened Tuesday that hasn’t happened in three decades in Lake Charles. The city broke ground on a new water plant located in southeast Lake Charles.

Dirt work is already underway at the plant site off South Park Road, south of Red Davis McCollister Road. It is going to increase the water system’s treatment capacity by thirty percent. The $38-million project is being funded through a variety of sources.

Mayor Nic Hunter says it will also make the system more resilient in the case of a crisis such as the freeze of 2021 when the water pressure was extremely low.

“While other communities are having the myriad of issues that they’re having with water quality, we here in the City of Lake Charles are breaking down on a monumental project today,” said Hunter.

The facility will increase the city’s current capacity and allow room for growth.

Lake Charles Council Member Craig Marks says it will enhance service and ensure reliability.

“We are also paving the way for customers of our city’s future. The ability to expand this facility’s production capacity as needed marks a progressive step and thinking in a futuristic manner,” said Marks.

Water superintendent Charles Guillory says high-quality water will be produced.

“We’re going to actually add six million gallons a day production to our already 12 to 18 million gallons a day of production that we put out now. With that being said, we’re going to continue to produce a high-quality product to give to our citizens,” said Guillory.

Hunter says the city’s water plants are interconnected, so adding one makes it better for all--especially when there’s a crisis such as the freeze that created low water pressure for several days in February of 2021.

“We learned from that experience and the city is doing a couple things that will make us more resilient to make sure if something like that happens again, the four or five days when we had insufficient water pressure could be reduced drastically,” said Hunter.

Hunter says this 7th water plant will also reduce the chances of discolored water people complain about. The plant is expected to be operational in mid-2025. It will include four water wells drilled to a depth of six hundred feet.

At least at the start, the facility is not expected to cause an increase in water bills.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.