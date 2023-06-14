50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Keeping costs down as you stay cool in the summer

By Angelica Butine
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is no stranger to the heat and as high temperatures return, so too do higher bills.

Lake Charles residents Jaydon Green and Jaicee Corcoran have their own way to describe it, “It’s extremely hot” said Green.

“It’s like a sauna.. when you walk outside it is so hot,” said Corcoran.

They say spending time outside this season and keeping cold drinks around is a must.

For residents Leisa Hanks and her niece Harper, water activities are the way to go when it comes to beating the heat.

“We do pool days all the time. That’s why she’s so tan right now” said Hanks.

Hanks says being in the A/C is great to enjoy too, but it’ll cost them, “Our bills have doubled in the past month...even though their still relatively low right now.”

David Freese with Entergy has some suggestions to lower those bills and keep dollars in your pocket like keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees or anything that is comfortable but every degree down could increase cost.

“Every degree below 78 could potentially add 3% to your bill” said Freese. “So if you drop your thermostat from 78 to 75 you’ve potentially increased your utility bill by about 9 percent.”

Many laugh at the thought, saying 78 is just too hot in the summer heat, “Our A.C. is always set at 67 to 68″ said Corcoran.

Freese says that other things to do that can cool you off quicker and help your bill is changing air filters, using ceiling fans to cool off, and closing your blinds.

“When you keep the blinds and the curtains shut. It also helps to keep the heat out and the cool air in” said Freese.

Leisa Hanks told KPLC she takes all measures to save during the summer like keeping her air conditioner up.

“I’m naturally a very frugal person. So I make sure I conserve electricity and turn everything off as much as possible and only use the AC when I really need it” said Hanks.

For more saving tips from Entergy click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

