How you can help prevent hot car deaths as temperatures continue to rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we head into the summer months, doctors and law enforcement want you to be mindful of the dangers of leaving children unattended in hot cars. Officials said the most dangerous mistake parents or caregivers can make is thinking that leaving a child alone in a vehicle could never happen to you or your family.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports about 40 children die from heatstroke each year either because they were left or were trapped in a car. That’s about one child every 10 days killed in a hot car.

We sat down with Dr. Michelle Fletchas, a pediatrician at Our Lady of the Lake. She said in Louisiana, at least 43 kids have died in a hot car over the last three decades. Children can overheat three to five times faster than adults. That’s why she suggests keeping your purse or keys in the back seat, that way you get in the habit of going to the back every time.

Learn what you need to know to help prevent hot car deaths as temperatures rise.

Dr. Fletchas explains what you should do if you see a child in a car without their mom or dad.

“If you’re a bystander and you see a child in a car that’s left unattended, you call 911 immediately,” said Dr. Michelle Fletchas, a Pediatrician at Our Lady of the Lake. “It is always better to be safe than to be sorry. Even if the parent thinks they’re only going to be in there for a minute or two, as little as five minutes is enough to raise a child’s temperature. 10 minutes is enough for a child in Louisiana to have a heat stroke. 15 minutes in a car is enough for a child to die.”

She adds that this can happen all year long. A child can overheat in a car when it’s 60 degrees outside.

You know your child is overheating with they start to get agitated, confused, and overly red but don’t look sweaty.

This is a topic that hits close to home for Dr. Victoria Bourgeois, an OB/GYN at Baton Rouge General. She and her husband alternate days they take their son to daycare.

Officials report about 40 children die from heatstroke each year either because they were left or were trapped in a car.

As a mother, she said it would be her worst nightmare if she drove past daycare and went to work, forgetting her son was in the backseat.

That’s why she’s stressing the importance of keeping your vehicles locked when you are at home and reminding yourself so you don’t forget.

“You can try leaving your things in the back with the child so then it forces you to open that back door and see your child,” said Dr. Victoria Bourgeois, an OB/GYN at Baton Rouge General. “There has been a lot of inventions. Even flow car seats have a sensor on the child’s chest strap on some of the car seats.”

She will also put her son’s bottles by her work bag in the front seat so she doesn’t forget to bring him to daycare.

Dr. Bourgeois added our furry friends are even more sensitive to temperature changes because the only way they’re able to manage their temperature is by panting.

It’s important we don’t leave them in a car too. Minutes is all it takes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.