50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Heart of Louisiana: St. Augustine Church

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Natchitoches Parish, La.(WVUE) - A small rural settlement along Cane River Lake is home to the first church built in Louisiana by a free person of color, to serve a racially mixed population.

The sound of its church bell has been echoing through the community of Isle Brevelle for nearly 200 years. The church began in 1803 as a chapel in the plantation home of Nicholas Augustine Metoyer, a wealthy free man of color. In 1829, Metoyer built a small mission church. Dave McNamara takes us there for a visit in the Heart of Louisiana.

For more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Your group could be featured on 7News Sunrise!
The Pledge of Allegiance
Fourth of July events around SWLA
"United We Give" Blood Drive
LifeShare Blood Center to hold annual “United We Give” blood drive
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home