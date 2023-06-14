FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot and muggy into the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More warm and muggy weather returns as we look ahead to Thursday. Temperatures quickly warm up with highs reaching the low 90′s once again away from the coast. And of course with humid weather still hanging around, heat indices are likely to surpass the 100 degree mark for many locations especially north of I-10. Rain chances will also remain very low, so the only slight relief from the heat will be winds gusting over 20 mph.

This general pattern will be in place for most of the week, as upper-level high pressure continues to strengthen. The only potential change are a few disturbances that will likely pass along the Jetstream, and could be strong enough to push a few organized storms in from the northwest. However, the timing of these are very difficult to predict, especially with high pressure snuffing out most short term storm potential. Outlooks for severe weather are staying comfortably north and East of SWLA for the time being. On average, rain chances will stay around 10% for most of the area becoming less likely as pressure builds.

This pattern will last into next week with temperatures steadily getting hotter, likely reaching heat advisory levels over the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for the time being, with no signs of development in the next 5-7 days. Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t sweat over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.