First Alert Forecast: Hot and Muggy pattern holding, likely through weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Very few changes to the forecast with our hot and muggy pattern continuing Wednesday. Mornings will be starting off hot with lows ranging from the mid 70′s all the way up to near 80° at the coast, with high humidity giving little opportunity to cool off. Afternoon highs will be in the 90′s, with the heat index reaching into triple digits for most areas. Southerly flow continues to provide plenty of moisture to the area, with trails of small cumulus clusters moving by during the day providing a little shade. However, upper level high pressure continues to keep a lid on any storms developing below the Jetstream, which is set to stay over the northern part of the state for the near future.

A few scattered storms might develop with the onshore flow, but they are expected to stay mostly to our east and with high pressure continuing to build, are even less likely to develop in our area. Rain chances remain at about 10% for the day, but a stray shower or two might break through the pressure cap in the northern or eastern parishes.

Afternoon conditions and heat index Wednesday (KPLC)

This general pattern will be in place for most of the week, as upper-level high pressure continues to strengthen. The only potential change are a few disturbances that will likely pass along the Jetstream, and could be strong enough to push a few organized storms in from the northwest. However, the timing of these are very difficult to predict, especially with high pressure snuffing out most short term storm potential. Outlooks for severe weather are staying comfortably north and East of SWLA for the time being. On average, rain chances will stay around 10% for most of the area becoming less likely as pressure builds.

High pressure keeps rain chances suppressed through the week (KPLC)

This pattern will last into next week with temperatures steadily getting hotter, likely reaching heat advisory levels over the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for the time being, with no signs of development in the next 5-7 days. Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t sweat over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA.

Tropics staying quiet (KPLC)

