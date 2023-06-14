Deputies searching for man who stole 2 motorcycles from Jennings restaurant
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Deputies are searching for a man who they say stole two small motorcycles from outside a restaurant in Jennings.
The thief was caught on surveillance video taking the bikes from a covered area behind the restaurant in the early morning hours of May 2, said Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
A white man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans can be seen leaving with the first motorcycle around 2:12 a.m., Ivey said. He returned around 5:45 a.m. in a white shirt and took the second motorcycle.
Ivey asks anyone who can help deputies identify the thief or find the stolen bikes to contact the sheriff’s office at 337-821-2100.
