Deputies searching for man who stole 2 motorcycles from Jennings restaurant

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Deputies are searching for a man who they say stole two small motorcycles from outside a restaurant in Jennings.

The thief was caught on surveillance video taking the bikes from a covered area behind the restaurant in the early morning hours of May 2, said Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

A white man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans can be seen leaving with the first motorcycle around 2:12 a.m., Ivey said. He returned around 5:45 a.m. in a white shirt and took the second motorcycle.

(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ivey asks anyone who can help deputies identify the thief or find the stolen bikes to contact the sheriff’s office at 337-821-2100.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.