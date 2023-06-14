50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deputies searching for man who stole 2 motorcycles from Jennings restaurant

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Deputies are searching for a man who they say stole two small motorcycles from outside a restaurant in Jennings.

The thief was caught on surveillance video taking the bikes from a covered area behind the restaurant in the early morning hours of May 2, said Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

A white man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans can be seen leaving with the first motorcycle around 2:12 a.m., Ivey said. He returned around 5:45 a.m. in a white shirt and took the second motorcycle.

(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ivey asks anyone who can help deputies identify the thief or find the stolen bikes to contact the sheriff’s office at 337-821-2100.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Local nonprofit Project Trey is holding a tennis tournament fundraiser this weekend at the Lake...
Project Trey holding tennis tournament fundraiser for drug abuse awareness
Deputies searching for man who stole 2 motorcycles from Jennings restaurant
Deputies searching for man who stole 2 motorcycles from Jennings restaurant
LEGAL CORNER: How is net estate calculated in a succession?
150 counts of child porn filed against Hornbeck man