150 counts of child porn filed against Hornbeck man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Hornbeck man is accused of having 150 files containing child sexual assault material, authorities said.

Those accusations led to 150 counts of pornography involving juveniles being filed against Jimmy C. Prestridge II, 47, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $600,000.

Prestridge was staying in Calcasieu Parish at the time of the alleged crime, Vincent said.

He is currently being held at the Grant Parish Detention Facility on unrelated charges. The Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide a mugshot because he is not being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began investigating on April 28, acting on a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Vincent said. After investigating, detectives issued an arrest warrant on June 13.

Vincent said more charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.