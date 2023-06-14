50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

150 counts of child porn filed against Hornbeck man

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Hornbeck man is accused of having 150 files containing child sexual assault material, authorities said.

Those accusations led to 150 counts of pornography involving juveniles being filed against Jimmy C. Prestridge II, 47, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $600,000.

Prestridge was staying in Calcasieu Parish at the time of the alleged crime, Vincent said.

He is currently being held at the Grant Parish Detention Facility on unrelated charges. The Sheriff’s Office was unable to provide a mugshot because he is not being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began investigating on April 28, acting on a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Vincent said. After investigating, detectives issued an arrest warrant on June 13.

Vincent said more charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
Sex offender arrested for being active on social media
Suspect arrested after high-speed chase on I-10
Health Headlines: New qualifying guidelines for bariatric surgery