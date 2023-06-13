VIDEO: Man follows Wayne County driver home after alleged road rage incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old man was arrested for burglary, menacing and disorderly conduct after deputies say he followed a 20-year-old driver home after a road rage incident.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect followed Cameron Troyer to his house on May 31 in an attempt to fight him.

19 News is not identifying the suspect because he has not been charged with the crime.

A surveillance camera recorded the man as his pulled his pickup truck into Troyer’s driveway shortly before 8:30 a.m. and yelled, “Wanna have some fun, huh? Come on, let’s play!” before doing a burnout.

Troyer was on the phone with 911 when the suspect got out of his truck and started walking around the property.

“Some man just tried to swerve me off the road and now he’s at my house beating at my door,” he told an emergency dispatcher. “He’s outside screaming at me, beating at my door.”

Troyer told the dispatcher the man tried to rear end his car and run him off the road after he had driven around the suspect’s truck.

After following Troyer home, deputies said the suspect entered the residence while the 20-year-old was on the phone with 911.

“You better get out of my house right now!” Troyer can be heard yelling at the man multiple times.

“He just opened my back door and tried to walk in,” he told the dispatcher.

Troyer said the man got back in his truck and left after he pointed his hunting rifle at the suspect.

The suspect, who lives down the road from Troyer, was later found standing in the road outside of his truck.

Body worn cameras were recording while deputies interviewed the suspect about the incident, which he said began after Troyer’s car sped past him.

“I chased him down the road, I know where he lives,” the suspect told deputies. “I walked up to the door, here he comes with a gun, a shotgun. A rifle. And I’m like, ‘Pull it, you son of a b***h!’”

When one deputy asked if the man did a burnout in Troyer’s driveway, he replied, “I did! The burnout’s about five feet long.”

“Was that appropriate?” the deputy asked.

“Could that have been partially an accident? Absolutely, sir,” the man replied.

“It wasn’t an accident,” the deputy responded.

“You want to arrest me, let’s go!” the man later shouted at deputies.

About 15 minutes later, after deputies interviewed Troyer and watched his surveillance footage of the incident, the suspect was taken into custody.

19 News reached out the man on Tuesday afternoon but he declined to comment on the situation.

The sheriff’s office said prosecutors are currently reviewing the case, which has now gone viral online.

Troyer’s surveillance of the alleged road rage incident has gained over nine million views on TikTok.

