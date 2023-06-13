50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 12, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 12, 2023.

Jason Sean Comeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation.

Herbert G. Satchell Jr., 41, Sulphur: Child endangerment; flight from an officer.

Farrell Joseph Lewis Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; probation detainer.

Terry Antonio Peete, 43, Memphis, TN: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

April Nicole Peete, 42, Memphis, TN: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Darnell Miller, 58, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Kasey Nicole Sirman, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Alexander Parker, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges).

Timothy Wayne Celestine, 44, Lake Charles: Burglary; disturbing the peace.

Justin Scott Parker, 34, West Orange, TX: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges); escape; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

William Edward Thomas Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Kardae Vyntrel Caldwell, 26, Lake Charles: First-degree murder; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

