Sulphur firefighters address city council with pay, hiring concerns

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department is among several local agencies asking for change in many areas of their department.

District Chief Trigg White addressed Sulphur City Council tonight on behalf of the local union. He said if the city does not take action now, it could be detrimental for the department in the future.

His first point was the lack of new hires and current employee retention. White said their department is barely manning four apparatuses and are not far from only having three fire trucks. He also said only two of three stations in Sulphur are operational.

“We currently have no fire department in north Sulphur,” White said. “As a district chief, I need a minimum of three trucks on a fire scene, and usually, I must call for help from a neighboring department to have enough men to initiate offensive attack or rescue.”

White continues with talks of pay, saying it has not kept up with inflation.

He further explains their department feels wage issues combined with regressing benefits, loss of overtime pay, EMT pay and insurance after retirement makes it only harder to hire people to fill open positions. White told the council they have 11 positions to fill.

“It doesn’t make what others make or don’t make,” White said. “It does not matter that we don’t have the money. All that matters is we can’t put people in those seats, and we cannot provide the same fire service we have provided for so long to the citizens of Sulphur.”

Mayor Mike Danahay responded by saying the city has been able to provide a strong compensational benefit package for their employees, but he said they must follow laws, rules and regulations set forth by the U.S. Department of Labor and state and local civil service boards.

“We have a fiscal responsibility to the tax-paying citizens of Sulphur to ensure their hard-earned tax dollars are being expended efficiently and effectively,” Danahay said.

Mayor Danahay also said they will continue to work with their departments to make sure they are justly compensated.

