Sex offender arrested for being active on social media

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A convicted sex offender in Jennings has been arrested for failing to register and being active on social media sites, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant was issued in May for Erik Allen Griffin, 31, when deputies learned he was on social media sites during an offender check by law enforcement, JDPSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Griffin was arrested on June 13, and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

