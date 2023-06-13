50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sex offender arrested for being active on social media

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A convicted sex offender in Jennings has been arrested for failing to register and being active on social media sites, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant was issued in May for Erik Allen Griffin, 31, when deputies learned he was on social media sites during an offender check by law enforcement, JDPSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Griffin was arrested on June 13, and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Crews break ground on new water plant in Lake Charles
Crews break ground on new water plant in Lake Charles
Coast Guard rescues four boaters near Morgan City
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: No change to the hot and dry weather expected
Legislature passes bill to regulate autopsies, but will it change anything?