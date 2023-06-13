50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Report: Pelicans strongly considering moving up draft board; targeting Scoot Henderson

FILE - NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring against Boulogne-Levallois...
FILE - NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Henderson is the top draft prospect in the G League, which opens its season Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans could be looking to shake things up on draft night as they are expected to “aggressively” explore avenues to trade up and target top talent Scoot Henderson, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Will Guillory.

Henderson, a guard for G-League Ignite, averaged 16. 5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in his second and final season with the team last year. The Pelicans have the No. 14 pick in the NBA Draft on June 22. Henderson has been projected to be taken No. 2 overall by Charlotte by most analysts.

The Athletic’s report said that trading for the Hornets’ No. 2 pick will likely come at a steep price for the Pelicans, who can offer a large package of picks for Henderson, plus young players. The report also said that a deal could cost New Orleans either one of their franchise stars Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson.

RELATED COVERAGE

Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%

Zion Williamson announces he is going to be a father

Pelicans release 2023 preseason schedule

The Pelicans currently hold all of their own future first-round picks, a Lakers pick in 2024 or 2025, and Bucks picks in 2025 and 2027.

Henderson has been billed as a downhill player in the mold of an athletic point guard that can transform a team’s offensive attack into an up-tempo style offense.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey...
Wolves pass Pels in play-in seeding after Gobert punches teammate
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis,...
Pelicans more likely to face postseason play-in game after 121-103 loss to Kings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Zion sidelined for two more weeks, cleared to return to practice