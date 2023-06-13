Optimum announces 1 gigabyte internet speeds in SWLA

SOUTHWEST, LA (KPLC) - Internet service provider Optimum is launching 1-gigabyte internet speeds to Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes.

Optimum says they are now offering speeds more than 20 times faster than the highest speed they previously offered.

