Optimum announces 1 gigabyte internet speeds in SWLA

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST, LA (KPLC) - Internet service provider Optimum is launching 1-gigabyte internet speeds to Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes.

Optimum says they are now offering speeds more than 20 times faster than the highest speed they previously offered.

For more information on Optimum product offerings and services, residents can visit the Optimum store in Lake Charles, call 866.9.OPTIMUM, or visit CLICK HERE.

