50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oakdale man accused of drive-by shooting

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder in a shooting on Hwy 10, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Doug Hebert says their office was notified of a shooting incident near the intersection of Hwy 10 and Hospital Drive in Oakdale on June 13.

Upon investigation, deputies say that the victim of the shooting was traveling east along the highway when Kristopher Mitchell, who was also traveling in the same direction, began shooting into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was shot in the upper body but was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Kristopher Mitchell
Kristopher Mitchell(Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they secured a warrant for the arrest of Mitchell for attempted murder and aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Mitchell turned himself into the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office on the same day as the incident and is currently in the parish jail awaiting a bail hearing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

The dean of students at a local private school, in a video provided to WAFB, say he may have...
I-TEAM: Paying a student for sexual photos? Administrator calls it a joke taken too far
Fort Polk renamed Fort Johnson during ceremony on June 13, 2023.
Fort Polk renamed Fort Johnson after WW1 hero
Fort Polk has been renamed Fort Johnson after Sgt. Henry Johnson, a World War I hero awarded...
FORT JOHNSON: Who was Sgt. William Henry Johnson?
A cannon fires during the renaming ceremony for Fort Johnson on June 13, 2023.
Salute at Fort Johnson redesignation ceremony