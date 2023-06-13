Oakdale man accused of drive-by shooting

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder in a shooting on Hwy 10, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Doug Hebert says their office was notified of a shooting incident near the intersection of Hwy 10 and Hospital Drive in Oakdale on June 13.

Upon investigation, deputies say that the victim of the shooting was traveling east along the highway when Kristopher Mitchell, who was also traveling in the same direction, began shooting into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was shot in the upper body but was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Kristopher Mitchell (Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say they secured a warrant for the arrest of Mitchell for attempted murder and aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Mitchell turned himself into the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office on the same day as the incident and is currently in the parish jail awaiting a bail hearing.

