Man arrested in Civic Center shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in regard to a shooting that took place on June 11 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Two people were struck by gunfire, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. Both victims were treated and released.

Fondel said a physical altercation led to the shooting.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle and, around 6:40 p.m. on June 12, a patrol officer from LCPD spotted the red Chevrolet truck and proceeded with a traffic stop, Fondel said.

William Edward Thomas, Jr., 24, was arrested and the suspect vehicle was towed.

After a search warrant was obtained, a firearm was recovered from the truck, Fondel said.

Thomas was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on one count of aggravated second-degree-battery. His bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio is at $175,000.

Fondel asked anyone with further information to contact lead detectives Sgt. William Loving or Sgt. Kirt Farquar by calling (337) 491-1311.

