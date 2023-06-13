Higgins asks USDA to buy Gulf-caught shrimp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s estimated nine out of ten shrimp consumed in the U.S. are imports. Congressman Clay Higgins is trying to help shrimpers get relief from low prices this season.

For many years Southwest Louisiana shrimpers have complained foreign shrimp imports are killing their industry.

Cameron shrimper Phillip “Rooster” Dyson said they may be witnessing the demise of the industry at least in this part of the state.

“It’s killing us. I mean they are saying they can ship them over here cheaper than we can catch them and there’s no way. Like last night we sold sixty-seven in brown shrimp for .50 cents a pound and sold 21-25 for a dollar a pound. They just pushing us out,” Dyson said.

The catches are good, but the price is down. Some large boats can’t even afford to leave the dock.

Higgins has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase Gulf shrimp to provide a lifeline during hard times for the domestic shrimp industry.

LSU Sea Grant Agent Kevin Savoie said the shrimping industry is collapsing nationwide.

Higgins said the imports test positive for illegal additives at an alarming rate of 32 percent and are not subject to the same rigorous inspection standards as American producers.

Dyson said they appreciate Higgins’ attempt to help.

“I think he’s doing a good job. I mean he’s doing all he can do to help the fishermen from what I see,” he said.

Yet it may be too little, too late as right now the industry faces stiff competition from countries including India, Thailand, and Vietnam.

No word yet on whether USDA has responded to Higgins’ request for help for Louisiana shrimpers.

