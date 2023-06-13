LIVE: Ft. Polk redesignated to Ft. Johnson

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk will officially be redesignated to Fort Johnson in a ceremony today, June 13.

The 10 a.m. ceremony honors WWI Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. William Henry Johnson from North Carolina who served in the New York National Guard’s 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.

That regiment was ordered into battle in 1918, and Johnson and his unit were brigaded with a French army colonial unit in frontline combat. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Distinguished Service Cross, and the Medal of Honor.

Fort Polk is one of nine army installations being redesignated to remove its Confederate name.

We will have live coverage of the ceremony this morning once it begins.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.