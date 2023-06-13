FORT JOHNSON: Who was Sgt. William Henry Johnson?

Fort Polk has been renamed Fort Johnson after Sgt. Henry Johnson, a World War I hero awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions warding off a German squad in 1918. (U.S. Army)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk was renamed Fort Johnson Tuesday morning after Sgt. William Henry Johson.

Johnson, a WW1 hero, was once called “one of the five bravest American soldiers in the war” by Teddy Roosevelt.

Johnson was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Argonne Forrest Champagne Marne Sector, France, in 1918, fighting against a German raiding party.

BORN: About July 15, 1892.

HOMETOWN: Winston Salem, North Carolina.

ENLISTMENT DATEJune 5, 1917.

BRANCH: Infantry.

UNIT AT TIME OF ACTION: 369th U.S. Infantry Regiment.

TOURS OF DUTY: World War I, France, 1918-1919.

Born William Henry Johnson in Winston Salem, North Carolina, Johnson moved to New York as a teenager. He worked various jobs - as a chauffeur, soda mixer, laborer in a coal yard, and a redcap porter at Albany’s Union Station. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, June 5, 1917, and was assigned to Company C, 15th New York (Colored) Infantry Regiment - an all-black National Guard unit that would later become the 369th Infantry Regiment.

The 369th Infantry Regiment was ordered into battle in 1918, and Johnson and his unit were brigaded with a French army colonial unit in front-line combat. Johnson served one tour of duty to the western edge of the Argonne Forest in France’s Champagne region, from 1918-1919.

For his battlefield valor, Johnson became one of the first Americans to be awarded the French Croix de Guerre avec Palme, France’s highest award for valor.

Johnson returned home from his tour and was unable to return to his pre-war porter position due to the severity of his 21 combat injuries. Johnson died in July 1929. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Johnson was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in 1996 and the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002.

