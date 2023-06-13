First Alert Forecast: No change to the hot and dry weather expected

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rinse and repeat because nothing has changed with the weather, and likely won’t for the next 10 days. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s and heat indices will be at or above 100 degrees in most areas. Those farther inland will be warmer, while it will be slightly “cooler” near the coast. Morning lows will also be quite warm with lows ranging from near 80 at the coast to mid 70s inland.

Rain will be very limited most days with rain chances at or below 10% daily and confined to the afternoon hours. The only hiccup in that is if any upper level disturbances move over or near our area; these can overcome the strong high pressure and push organized bands of storms in from the northwest, similar to what we saw Saturday night. Unfortunately predicting these more than 24 hours out is difficult and with strong high pressure over us it makes it difficult to determine if storms will survive even in the short term.

High pressure is expected to strengthen with time over our area and that will make it even more difficult for rain and should also keep the storm track farther north away from SWLA. This pattern will persist into next week and temperatures could get even hotter next week as well!

Tropics are quiet with no signs of anything impacting SWLA through next week. Remember that computer models will frequently show tropical systems in the 10 to 14 day time period, 99% of these never form. So don’t get caught worrying about social media posts from “so-called meteorologists” shoring individual models. IF there were a threat to SWLA we here at KPLC would absolutely let you know.

