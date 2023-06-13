First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, but rain chances staying low

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday will continue our hot and muggy weather pattern, with overnight temperatures not having had much opportunity to cool off underneath occasional cloud cover. Any storms lingering from the west Monday night have long since died off and will not be affecting SWLA.

Conditions are in place to see some patchy fog across the area, that should clear out an hour or two after sunrise.

Scattered low cloud cover and some passing upper level clouds will be present throughout the day, but rain chances will stay slim thanks to high pressure building further into the area, with afternoon highs reaching into the 90′s. Continued high humidity will have the heat index likely hitting triple digits for the afternoon. Remember that even though we aren’t at heat advisory levels yet, it’s still a good idea to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outside.

Afternoon conditions and "Feels like" temperatures (KPLC)

This general pattern will be in place for most of the week, as upper-level high pressure continues to influence our area. A few disturbances will likely pass along the Jetstream, but with it set up mostly north of our area we aren’t likely to see many storms from them aside from a few skimming the more northern parishes. Outlooks for severe weather are staying comfortably north of SWLA for the time being. On average, rain chances will stay around 10% for most of the area.

Warm and dry conditions lasting through the week. (KPLC)

Temperatures will continue to slowly heat up with daily highs in the 90′s and overnights in the mid 70′s. With the heat index in the 100′s daily, we will likely start seeing heat advisory levels next week, and could see them as soon as Thursday.

The tropics remain quiet for the time being, with no signs of development in the next 5-7 days. Remember that computer models frequently show tropical systems in the 10-14 day range that more often than not disappear with newer model runs, so don’t sweat over social media posts highlighting individual models that far out. We here at KPLC will not delay in informing you if there is any threat to SWLA.

Tropics currently quiet (KPLC)

