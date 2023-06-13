50/50 Thursdays
CUTE: Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens

The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.
The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas's cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.(Ross Park Zoo)
By WBNG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A zoo in New York has recently welcomed a few new furry residents.

Last Friday, the Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens.

The kittens were born to parents named Jodi and Atlas. They were born in April on International Pallas’s Cat Day, according to the zoo.

“We think mom, Jodi, is a feline marketing genius for her timing!” zoo officials said.

The Pallas’s cat is one of the smallest of the wild cat species. They usually weigh 5 to 9 pounds fully grown and are about the size of domestic cats. The felines have long and dense fur that can also make them look bigger.

According to the zoo, the new kittens have been venturing out of their nest box and exploring the world around them.

The cats are native to such areas of the world as Afghanistan, China and India.

