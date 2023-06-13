Coast Guard rescues four boaters near Morgan City

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Four boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard from a sinking vessel 20 miles south of Morgan City on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 10:30 p.m. by the crew of the 75-foot recreational vessel Add To Cart. The crew said they were taking on water and unable to keep up with the incoming water.

The Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew were both launched to assist with the rescue. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified by watchstanders and coordinated their own launch.

The four boaters were hoisted into a helicopter and transported to the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans where no injuries were reported.

