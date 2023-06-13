The Children’s Theatre Company holding several summer camps

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As summer camps open up all across Southwest Louisiana the Children’s Theatre Company of Lake Charles is working to create an extraordinary theatre experience with a series of three workshops.

The workshops, Extreme Theatre, Wild Things, and Kids in the Show Biz, all focus on improving and teaching acting skills in a summer filled with props, auditioning techniques, and duet acting.

Aspiring actors will learn everything from set design, makeup and costuming, singing, dancing, and acting.

Kerry Onxley is the artistic director of the workshops and says that these workshops focus on kids learning important techniques rather than rehearsing a performance. Although, there will be a small performance to try out these techniques at the end of the week.

“For newcomers, it introduces them to the world of theatre, or to the world of art which we encourage them to do theatre for the rest of their lives whether as a technical person, an actor on stage, or an audience participant,” says Onxley. “These workshops or these camps I should say emphasize on acting technique but we will show parents and their friends what they learned during the week.”

The first series will begin this week, June 12 with Extreme Theatre, showing students how to engage in theatre overdrive with costuming, make-up, acting, and performing.

The second camp, Wild Things, is designed for children ages 5 to 8 and focuses on creative dramatics and basics like understanding the stage and audience.

The third camp, Kids in Show Biz, is open to ages 5 to 18 and allows kids and teens to hone in on musical theatre techniques such as singing, dancing, and acting to songs from Broadway musicals.

