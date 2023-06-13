50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office to hold annual Senior Citizens Fishing Rodeo

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its Annual Senior Citizen’s Fishing Rodeo this Friday, June 16.

The free event will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CPSO Farm Pond behind the Calcasieu Correctional Center at 5400 E. Broad Street in Lake Charles.

Any residents who would like to participate are asked to bring their own chairs and fishing gear though they ask equipment to be limited to one pole per person. The Sheriff’s Office will provide help baiting the lines, removing fish from the hook, and if requested, bait for catching fish.

Refreshments will be provided and all Calcasieu senior citizens 55 years of age or older are invited.

For more information on this event, you can call 491-4599.

