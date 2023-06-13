50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, says the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont. He told People magazine that Williams was making a turn when a car cut him off.

The 71-year-old actor’s long-standing career dates back to 1975 when he made his film debut in the thriller “Deadly Hero.” In 1979, Williams starred as George Berger in the film “Hair,” based on the Broadway musical. It was a role that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Williams’ career extended over decades with more than 120 credits to his name. He appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Date set for 2023 Chuck Fest
Date set for 2023 Chuck Fest
Creole under precautionary boil advisory, outage planned Tuesday
Creole under precautionary boil advisory, outage planned Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
New details emerge about Utah mom accused of killing husband