Town of Welsh hosts ‘Rocking in the Park’

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Welsh did not let the summer heat stop them from enjoying some live music at the ‘Rocking in the Park’ event.

Sportsman Park was filled with guests eager to dance all evening long to local Southwest Louisiana bands.

7News spoke to an organizer of the event who said the best part of ‘Rocking in the Park’ is bringing smiles to the Welsh community.

“We’re bringing everybody together just to have a great time and just seeing the happy faces enjoying the moment,” event organizer Jonathan Brown said. “It should have been done but we just got together, all 10 of us, and decided it was great for our town and we’re having fun man we’re having fun.”

Brown said new Welsh events will be coming to the community this October and Rocking in the Park will return in June of 2024.

