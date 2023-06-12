Three former SWLA HS Standouts Advance to College World Series with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The LSU baseball team advanced to Omaha for the College World Series for the 19th time in program history, and three former Southwest Louisiana high school standouts will be making the trip with the Tigers to Omaha in search of a National Championship.

Gavin Guidry played an integral part in LSU’s 8-3 win over Kentucky on Sunday night, but before donning the purple and gold for the Tigers, he was wearing navy and light blue for the Barbe Buccaneers.

Guidry went 2.2 innings on Sunday tallying four strikeouts while giving up just one hit, and zero runs as the Tigers finished off their sweep of the Wildcats. Before arriving in Baton Rouge, Guidry helped bring home two State Championships in 2019, and 2021 and a National Championship in 2021 as well. In addition to his success with Barbe as a team, Guidry was also named the Louisiana Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in 2022.

In his freshman season Guidry has appeared in 31 games this season with a 3-0 record, three saves an ERA of 3.42, with 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched.

Ethan Frey, who has appeared in 18 games this season for the Tigers with a batting average of .278, nine RBIs, and three runs scored, also found his way to Baton Rouge after an impressive high school career in Southwest Louisiana.

Frey played at Rosepine where he helped the Eagles to back-to-back State Championships in 2021 and 2022, and was named the 2022 Louisiana Sports Writers Association Mr. Baseball.

Alongside Guidry, and Frey was another former Southwest Louisiana high school standout in Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards. Unlike Guidry and Frey, Edwards has been in Baton Rouge for three seasons after graduating from Pitkin in 2020.

Similar to Guidry, and Frey, Edwards helped his team to a State Championship as the Tigers won it in his junior season in 2019. This season with the LSU Tigers, Edwards has appeared in 10 games boasting a record of 4-0, a save, an ERA of 1.93, and 27 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched.

