SWLA Arrest Report - June 11, 2023


By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 11, 2023.

  • Precious Eddacion Obrien, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
  • Gabriel Austin Touvell, 24, Lake Charles: Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden; Battery of a Police Officer; resisting an officer.
  • Miracle Deshonae Johnson, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; first-offense synthetic marijuana possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Daneisha Lashay Cotlone, 26, Lake Charles: first-offense synthetic marijuana possession: first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.
  • Jquez Jamarcus Roberts, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; first-offense synthetic marijuana possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.
  • Maria Kristin Villegas, 41, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; identity theft $1,000 or more; criminal trespass.
  • Amani Renee Ledet, 21, Lake Charles: Simple robbery.

