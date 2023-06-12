SWLA Arrest Report - June 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 11, 2023.

Precious Eddacion Obrien, 33, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

Gabriel Austin Touvell, 24, Lake Charles: Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden; Battery of a Police Officer; resisting an officer.

Miracle Deshonae Johnson, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; first-offense synthetic marijuana possession; drug paraphernalia.

Daneisha Lashay Cotlone, 26, Lake Charles: first-offense synthetic marijuana possession: first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); Schedule IV possession; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Jquez Jamarcus Roberts, 21, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; Schedule IV possession; first-offense synthetic marijuana possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia.

Maria Kristin Villegas, 41, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; identity theft $1,000 or more; criminal trespass.