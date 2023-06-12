Public hearing scheduled to discuss tax millage increase for Cameron Parish schools
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board is hosting a public hearing to discuss increasing tax millage rates.
The hearing is scheduled for August 14, at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office at 510 Marshall Street.
If approved, the increase in taxes collected would amount to $105,390.53. Estimated tax revenues to be collected total $15,717,004.25.
