McNeese holds ‘High School Round-up’ for future nurses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Going through school, most of us have an idea of what we’d like to be when we grow up, and these high schoolers are one step ahead.

McNeese State University welcomed high schoolers from the area who were interested in nursing and other forms of healthcare.

The students got firsthand experience of how to use certain tools, methods and technology, which all contribute to helping people in the medical field.

Danielle Guillory, an assistant professor for Community and Public Health at McNeese, said she believes the program is an effective way for prospective nurses to get a taste for what the profession entails.

“For us as faculty, it is an awesome time for us to just share knowledge, and we don’t have to test them on it,” said Guillory. “They also get to experience what it is to have a skills check-off.”

The students get to perform a mock skills check-off, learning things like how to take blood pressure.

“That’s the kind of pressure in nursing school that lets them understand, hey, this is a serious profession, and it’s going to take a lot of work. But it’s so satisfying at the end to be able to do what we do,” Guillory said.

The students will continue to meet up at McNeese as they develop their knowledge for future use in the healthcare field.

