LSU Baseball Postgame: Tigers headed to Omaha

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, CF Dylan Crews, DH Cade Beloso, and winning pitcher Riley Cooper talk about advancing to CWS.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson and some of his Tigers talk about winning the Baton Rouge Super Regional over Kentucky to head to the College World Series.

OMAHA BOUND: LSU advances to CWS

Center fielder Dylan Crews, designated hitter Cade Beloso, and winning pitcher Riley Cooper joined Johnson at the podium to talk about the win.

