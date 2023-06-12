Lake Charles trash pickup changing for Juneteenth holiday observance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is rescheduling trash and garbage pickup during the week of June 19 due to the observance of Juneteenth.

Changes in trash and garbage pickup are as follows:

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.

Recycling operations will be closed on June 19 and will resume normal operations on June 20.

Containers and other items for removal shall be placed before the hour of 7 a.m. on collection day or on the evening proceeding collection day, City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington said. Containers shall be removed no later than 7 pm on the day of collection.

The owner, occupant, tenant, etc., is responsible for collecting any spillage from the container, Harrington said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.