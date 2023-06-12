La. Senate bill places ‘restrictions’ on certain library materials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Senate approved a proposal that would limit children’s access to certain library materials.

SB7 by Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Ville Platte, would require libraries to create a card system so parents could prevent their children from checking out books deemed inappropriate.

“It is unnecessary,” said Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians. “Most libraries have a card system and separate sections for children and adults.”

Jones called the bill a “solution in search of a problem” and said the bill could be detrimental to smaller community libraries.

“They will lose funds,” Jones added.

If the legislation becomes law with the governor’s signature, library users would be able to request that a library reconsider whether certain materials should be included in any collection accessible to minors.

The bill currently sits on the governor’s desk.

