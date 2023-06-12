Kids get creative at summer arts camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the extreme heat this summer, kids might like to find fun things to do inside. What better way to spend the day inside, than by creating art.

The Imperial Calcasieu Museum is holding a summer art camp for any local kids to get creative.

For the month of June, camp-goers can enjoy creating all kinds of Louisiana themes, as the kids work on Mardi Gras donuts and more.

“I’m actually an art teacher, so the arts are super important to me,” said Adrian Romero, director of Branch Out Art Camp. “I absolutely love art, and it’s just fun being able to go back and do stuff with the kids during the summer. And Arts, a great outreach for them. It’s a great outlet.”

There’s still plenty of time to join in all the fun. CLICK HERE for more information.

