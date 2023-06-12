Juneteenth events around SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Juneteenth falls on this upcoming Monday, June 19, and we have put together a list of all the events around SWLA commemorating the holiday. If you would like an event added, email us at kplc@news.tv.
Thursday, June 15
- Nathan T. Keller Inaugural Juneteenth Golf Tournament: Located at L’Auberge Casino. Check-in and driving range opens at 8 a.m. Each golfer must register online and will receive one door prize ticket.
Friday, June 16
- SWLA Center for Health Services Movie Under the Stars: This year’s movie is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Starts at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center Amphitheatre.
Saturday, June 17
- SWLA Center for Health Services Free Dental Day: Free dental services will be available at 2000 Opelousas St. Includes screenings and cleanings; first come, first served. Starts at 8 a.m.
- NAACP Freedom Fund Gala: Celebrating Black excellence, community and scholarship while commemorating Juneteenth. From 7-11:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.
- Allen Parish Juneteenth Celebration: Kickoff will be with a parade at 10 a.m. starting at the Allen Parish fairgrounds. Celebration will continue at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Hwy 165 immediately after the parade.
Sunday, June 18
- Juneteenth Celebration: Held at Wiley B. McMillan Park Family Community Center in Lake Charles from 10-2 p.m.
- Juneteenth Worship Service: Morning of fellowship at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 3007 Enterprise Blvd. Starts at 10 a.m. Morning opens with musical selections from the gospel choir. Following the choir, a panel of African American men will discuss important matters happening in our African American communities.
Monday, June 19
- Juneteenth Freedom Festival: Held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall at 900 Lakeshore Dr. There will be a BBQ Cook-off, parade, a vendor pop-up shop with local vendors selling food, art, music, clothing and jewelry, a concert featuring Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and will end with fireworks over the lake.
