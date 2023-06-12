Juneteenth events around SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Juneteenth falls on this upcoming Monday, June 19, and we have put together a list of all the events around SWLA commemorating the holiday. If you would like an event added, email us at kplc@news.tv.

Thursday, June 15

Nathan T. Keller Inaugural Juneteenth Golf Tournament : Located at L’Auberge Casino. Check-in and driving range opens at 8 a.m. Each golfer must register online and will receive one door prize ticket.

Friday, June 16

SWLA Center for Health Services Movie Under the Stars : This year’s movie is “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Starts at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center Amphitheatre.

Saturday, June 17

SWLA Center for Health Services Free Dental Day : Free dental services will be available at 2000 Opelousas St. Includes screenings and cleanings; first come, first served. Starts at 8 a.m.

NAACP Freedom Fund Gala : Celebrating Black excellence, community and scholarship while commemorating Juneteenth. From 7-11:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Allen Parish Juneteenth Celebration: Kickoff will be with a parade at 10 a.m. starting at the Allen Parish fairgrounds. Celebration will continue at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Hwy 165 immediately after the parade.

Sunday, June 18

Juneteenth Celebration: Held at Wiley B. McMillan Park Family Community Center in Lake Charles from 10-2 p.m.

Juneteenth Worship Service : Morning of fellowship at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 3007 Enterprise Blvd. Starts at 10 a.m. Morning opens with musical selections from the gospel choir. Following the choir, a panel of African American men will discuss important matters happening in our African American communities.

Monday, June 19

Juneteenth Freedom Festival : Held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall at 900 Lakeshore Dr. There will be a BBQ Cook-off, parade, a vendor pop-up shop with local vendors selling food, art, music, clothing and jewelry, a concert featuring Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and will end with fireworks over the lake.

