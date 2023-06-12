Iowa man dies in pedestrian accident in Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - An Iowa man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Jefferson Davis Parish last night around 9:15 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.

Derek Senegal, spokesperson for the LSP Troop D, said the accident, which was on the I-10 South Frontage Road just west of LA Hwy 101, claimed the life of Joshua Chantel Lewis Jr., 44, of Iowa.

Troopers said the driver of a 2016 Nissan Titan was traveling west when they struck Lewis, who walked out of the north ditch on I-10 S. Frontage Road and into the lane of travel.

Lewis was seriously injured and transported to a Lake Charles area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and impairment was not suspected, but a toxicology sample was taken from the driver and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities urge pedestrians to remain aware of their surroundings and oncoming traffic when walking near or on a roadway. Precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, assuming that they can not be seen by motorists at night, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes can prevent pedestrian-related crashes.

