Health Headlines: Eat right for a longer llife

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the CDC, the average life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped for a second year in a row - from 77 years to 76.

Heart disease, cancer and dementia are all leading causes of death in the U.S. There are some simple changes to start making today, to live a longer, healthier life. In a recent study published in Jama Internal Medicine, researchers found people can reduce their risk for early death by nearly 20 percent by following diets focused on eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes.

Researchers followed 119,000 men and women over 36 years. Those who improved their diet over time were associated with lowering their risk of dying from neurodegenerative diseases like dementia by 7 percent, heart disease by up to 13 percent, and cancer by as much as 18 percent.

So, what foods should you focus on for a longer life?

Researchers say evidence shows eating more plant-based, non-processed, fresh-from-the-garden food is the direction to lean in. That means more fruits, veggies, and grains.

And by cooking more at home, you can control the ingredients in your food and reduce your risk of heart disease and early death.

