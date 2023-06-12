Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Four suspects are wanted in the theft of a 20-foot utility trailer carrying three ATVs, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The photos of the suspects show three of the four committing the crime.

Four suspects wanted in Oberlin ATV theft (Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the suspects will receive a cash reward from Allen Parish Crime Stoppers. To submit a tip, call 337-389-7001. Callers will remain anonymous.

