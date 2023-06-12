50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid Monday, muggy week ahead

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm weather starts off our Monday, with generally muggy conditions continuing from the weekend. High dewpoints are keeping temperatures from cooling off more than the 70′s at night, and making conditions rather uncomfortable during the day, with high’s over 90° for most of the area. Heat indices are expected to reach into the 100′s this afternoon, so remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Monday Heat index
Monday Heat index(KPLC)

Generally dry conditions are expected this afternoon aside from a disturbance passing just north of the area that could bring a few afternoon storms to the more northern parishes. Rain chances will be staying low for everywhere else this afternoon, other than maybe a stray shower. The development of patchy fog overnight will depend more on the presence of nightly cloud cover.

Afternoon conditions Monday
Afternoon conditions Monday(KPLC)

Upper level high pressure will be moving closer to the area as we move through the week, which will keep our rain chances mostly in check. This means that temperatures are likely to stay where they are, even warming up a few more degrees as we continue through the week with daily highs in the 90′s and overnight lows in the 70′s. Despite high pressure, continued humidity will contribute to the heat index reaching triple digits each day. A few disturbances could bring some more afternoon storms to the area later this week, although they are likely to stay further north.

High pressure keeping rain chances low
High pressure keeping rain chances low(KPLC)

The tropics continue to be quiet for the time being, with no signs of development within the next 5-7 days.

